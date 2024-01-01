Ghanaian cedis to Singapore dollars today

Convert GHS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
105.82 sgd

1.000 GHS = 0.1058 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3331.4721.6630.96718.19
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7741.7241.9471.13321.299
1 USD0.9210.787183.1991.3561.5310.89116.753
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Singapore Dollar
1 GHS0.10582 SGD
5 GHS0.52908 SGD
10 GHS1.05815 SGD
20 GHS2.11630 SGD
50 GHS5.29075 SGD
100 GHS10.58150 SGD
250 GHS26.45375 SGD
500 GHS52.90750 SGD
1000 GHS105.81500 SGD
2000 GHS211.63000 SGD
5000 GHS529.07500 SGD
10000 GHS1,058.15000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SGD9.45046 GHS
5 SGD47.25230 GHS
10 SGD94.50460 GHS
20 SGD189.00920 GHS
50 SGD472.52300 GHS
100 SGD945.04600 GHS
250 SGD2,362.61500 GHS
500 SGD4,725.23000 GHS
1000 SGD9,450.46000 GHS
2000 SGD18,900.92000 GHS
5000 SGD47,252.30000 GHS
10000 SGD94,504.60000 GHS