Ghanaian cedis to Canadian dollars today

Convert GHS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
106.75 cad

1.000 GHS = 0.1068 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.8040.7861.3441.53183.199
1 CAD0.73810.67913.870.580.9911.12961.368
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4150.8541.4591.66290.329
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Canadian Dollar
1 GHS0.10675 CAD
5 GHS0.53376 CAD
10 GHS1.06752 CAD
20 GHS2.13504 CAD
50 GHS5.33760 CAD
100 GHS10.67520 CAD
250 GHS26.68800 CAD
500 GHS53.37600 CAD
1000 GHS106.75200 CAD
2000 GHS213.50400 CAD
5000 GHS533.76000 CAD
10000 GHS1,067.52000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CAD9.36751 GHS
5 CAD46.83755 GHS
10 CAD93.67510 GHS
20 CAD187.35020 GHS
50 CAD468.37550 GHS
100 CAD936.75100 GHS
250 CAD2,341.87750 GHS
500 CAD4,683.75500 GHS
1000 CAD9,367.51000 GHS
2000 CAD18,735.02000 GHS
5000 CAD46,837.55000 GHS
10000 CAD93,675.10000 GHS