1,000 ghs
6,550.97 inr

1.000 GHS = 6.551 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3271.4721.6620.96718.192
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7981.7241.9471.13321.307
1 USD0.9210.786183.1971.3561.5310.89116.756
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indian Rupee
1 GHS6.55097 INR
5 GHS32.75485 INR
10 GHS65.50970 INR
20 GHS131.01940 INR
50 GHS327.54850 INR
100 GHS655.09700 INR
250 GHS1,637.74250 INR
500 GHS3,275.48500 INR
1000 GHS6,550.97000 INR
2000 GHS13,101.94000 INR
5000 GHS32,754.85000 INR
10000 GHS65,509.70000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 INR0.15265 GHS
5 INR0.76325 GHS
10 INR1.52649 GHS
20 INR3.05298 GHS
50 INR7.63245 GHS
100 INR15.26490 GHS
250 INR38.16225 GHS
500 INR76.32450 GHS
1000 INR152.64900 GHS
2000 INR305.29800 GHS
5000 INR763.24500 GHS
10000 INR1,526.49000 GHS