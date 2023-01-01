10 Ghanaian cedis to Indian rupees

Convert GHS to INR at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
71.78 inr

1.00000 GHS = 7.17786 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86051.0873590.61421.473471.644630.952918.8193
1 GBP1.1621211.2637105.311.712441.911371.1073821.8715
1 USD0.919650.791327183.33491.35511.512520.876417.3075
1 INR0.01103580.009495750.011999810.01626090.01814990.01051660.207686

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indian Rupee
1 GHS7.17786 INR
5 GHS35.88930 INR
10 GHS71.77860 INR
20 GHS143.55720 INR
50 GHS358.89300 INR
100 GHS717.78600 INR
250 GHS1794.46500 INR
500 GHS3588.93000 INR
1000 GHS7177.86000 INR
2000 GHS14355.72000 INR
5000 GHS35889.30000 INR
10000 GHS71778.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 INR0.13932 GHS
5 INR0.69659 GHS
10 INR1.39317 GHS
20 INR2.78634 GHS
50 INR6.96585 GHS
100 INR13.93170 GHS
250 INR34.82925 GHS
500 INR69.65850 GHS
1000 INR139.31700 GHS
2000 INR278.63400 GHS
5000 INR696.58500 GHS
10000 INR1393.17000 GHS