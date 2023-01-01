10 Ghanaian cedis to Indian rupees

Convert GHS to INR at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
73.79 inr

1.00000 GHS = 7.37943 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046787.12731.433821.650170.9618518.5463
1GBP1.1536711.20745100.5081.654031.903591.1096621.3946
1USD0.95540.828192183.241.369851.576540.9189517.7188
1INR0.01147750.009949440.012013510.01645660.01893970.01103980.212864

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indian Rupee
1 GHS7.37943 INR
5 GHS36.89715 INR
10 GHS73.79430 INR
20 GHS147.58860 INR
50 GHS368.97150 INR
100 GHS737.94300 INR
250 GHS1844.85750 INR
500 GHS3689.71500 INR
1000 GHS7379.43000 INR
2000 GHS14758.86000 INR
5000 GHS36897.15000 INR
10000 GHS73794.30000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 INR0.13551 GHS
5 INR0.67756 GHS
10 INR1.35512 GHS
20 INR2.71024 GHS
50 INR6.77560 GHS
100 INR13.55120 GHS
250 INR33.87800 GHS
500 INR67.75600 GHS
1000 INR135.51200 GHS
2000 INR271.02400 GHS
5000 INR677.56000 GHS
10000 INR1355.12000 GHS