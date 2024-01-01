10 thousand Indian rupees to Ghanaian cedis
Convert INR to GHS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1784
|0.1784
|Low
|0.1755
|0.1604
|Average
|0.1764
|0.1713
|Change
|1.68%
|11.22%
|View full history
1 INR to GHS stats
The performance of INR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1784 and a 30 day low of 0.1755. This means the 30 day average was 0.1764. The change for INR to GHS was 1.68.
The performance of INR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1784 and a 90 day low of 0.1604. This means the 90 day average was 0.1713. The change for INR to GHS was 11.22.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 INR
|0.17840 GHS
|5 INR
|0.89200 GHS
|10 INR
|1.78399 GHS
|20 INR
|3.56798 GHS
|50 INR
|8.91995 GHS
|100 INR
|17.83990 GHS
|250 INR
|44.59975 GHS
|300 INR
|53.51970 GHS
|500 INR
|89.19950 GHS
|600 INR
|107.03940 GHS
|1000 INR
|178.39900 GHS
|2000 INR
|356.79800 GHS
|5000 INR
|891.99500 GHS
|10000 INR
|1,783.99000 GHS
|25000 INR
|4,459.97500 GHS
|50000 INR
|8,919.95000 GHS
|100000 INR
|17,839.90000 GHS
|1000000 INR
|178,399.00000 GHS
|1000000000 INR
|178,399,000.00000 GHS