Indian rupee to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0.178 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.853% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0.179 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 0.177 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.420% increase in value.