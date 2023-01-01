5 Ghanaian cedis to Canadian dollars

Convert GHS to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
0.58 cad

1.00000 GHS = 0.11654 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3530.9178518.68230.7904511.337051.511683.3475
1 CAD0.73909810.67838313.80810.5842210.9882111.1172261.602
1 EUR1.08951.47409120.35440.861251.456721.6468990.8071
1 ZAR0.05352670.07242150.049129510.04231020.07156770.08091094.46131

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Canadian Dollar
1 GHS0.11654 CAD
5 GHS0.58269 CAD
10 GHS1.16537 CAD
20 GHS2.33074 CAD
50 GHS5.82685 CAD
100 GHS11.65370 CAD
250 GHS29.13425 CAD
500 GHS58.26850 CAD
1000 GHS116.53700 CAD
2000 GHS233.07400 CAD
5000 GHS582.68500 CAD
10000 GHS1165.37000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CAD8.58093 GHS
5 CAD42.90465 GHS
10 CAD85.80930 GHS
20 CAD171.61860 GHS
50 CAD429.04650 GHS
100 CAD858.09300 GHS
250 CAD2145.23250 GHS
500 CAD4290.46500 GHS
1000 CAD8580.93000 GHS
2000 CAD17161.86000 GHS
5000 CAD42904.65000 GHS
10000 CAD85809.30000 GHS