1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Singapore dollars

Convert GHS to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
115.25 sgd

1.00000 GHS = 0.11525 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860451.086490.53781.469361.643070.9518518.7708
1 GBP1.1621811.26255105.2181.70761.909481.1062221.8143
1 USD0.92040.792048183.33741.35251.51240.876217.278
1 INR0.01104510.009504110.011999410.01622920.01814790.01051390.207326

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Singapore Dollar
1 GHS0.11525 SGD
5 GHS0.57625 SGD
10 GHS1.15250 SGD
20 GHS2.30500 SGD
50 GHS5.76250 SGD
100 GHS11.52500 SGD
250 GHS28.81250 SGD
500 GHS57.62500 SGD
1000 GHS115.25000 SGD
2000 GHS230.50000 SGD
5000 GHS576.25000 SGD
10000 GHS1152.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SGD8.67681 GHS
5 SGD43.38405 GHS
10 SGD86.76810 GHS
20 SGD173.53620 GHS
50 SGD433.84050 GHS
100 SGD867.68100 GHS
250 SGD2169.20250 GHS
500 SGD4338.40500 GHS
1000 SGD8676.81000 GHS
2000 SGD17353.62000 GHS
5000 SGD43384.05000 GHS
10000 SGD86768.10000 GHS