British pounds sterling to Ghanaian cedis today
Convert GBP to GHS at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for British pound sterling
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 GBP
|16.10160 GHS
|5 GBP
|80.50800 GHS
|10 GBP
|161.01600 GHS
|20 GBP
|322.03200 GHS
|50 GBP
|805.08000 GHS
|100 GBP
|1,610.16000 GHS
|250 GBP
|4,025.40000 GHS
|500 GBP
|8,050.80000 GHS
|1000 GBP
|16,101.60000 GHS
|2000 GBP
|32,203.20000 GHS
|5000 GBP
|80,508.00000 GHS
|10000 GBP
|161,016.00000 GHS