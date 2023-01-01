100 Ghanaian cedis to British pounds sterling

Convert GHS to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
6.81 gbp

1.00000 GHS = 0.06811 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35430.918418.70080.7907641.337451.5118383.3455
1 CAD0.73838910.67810513.80850.5838910.9875581.1163261.5414
1 EUR1.08891.4747120.36330.86111.456351.6462390.7549
1 ZAR0.05347380.07241940.04910810.0422850.07151830.08084314.45679

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / British Pound Sterling
1 GHS0.06811 GBP
5 GHS0.34055 GBP
10 GHS0.68111 GBP
20 GHS1.36221 GBP
50 GHS3.40553 GBP
100 GHS6.81106 GBP
250 GHS17.02765 GBP
500 GHS34.05530 GBP
1000 GHS68.11060 GBP
2000 GHS136.22120 GBP
5000 GHS340.55300 GBP
10000 GHS681.10600 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GBP14.68200 GHS
5 GBP73.41000 GHS
10 GBP146.82000 GHS
20 GBP293.64000 GHS
50 GBP734.10000 GHS
100 GBP1468.20000 GHS
250 GBP3670.50000 GHS
500 GBP7341.00000 GHS
1000 GBP14682.00000 GHS
2000 GBP29364.00000 GHS
5000 GBP73410.00000 GHS
10000 GBP146820.00000 GHS