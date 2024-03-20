Canadian dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CAD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
9,323.56 ghs

1.000 CAD = 9.324 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2331.4761.6650.96618.262
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6071.7271.9491.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0341.3581.5320.88916.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CAD9.32356 GHS
5 CAD46.61780 GHS
10 CAD93.23560 GHS
20 CAD186.47120 GHS
50 CAD466.17800 GHS
100 CAD932.35600 GHS
250 CAD2,330.89000 GHS
500 CAD4,661.78000 GHS
1000 CAD9,323.56000 GHS
2000 CAD18,647.12000 GHS
5000 CAD46,617.80000 GHS
10000 CAD93,235.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Canadian Dollar
1 GHS0.10726 CAD
5 GHS0.53628 CAD
10 GHS1.07255 CAD
20 GHS2.14510 CAD
50 GHS5.36275 CAD
100 GHS10.72550 CAD
250 GHS26.81375 CAD
500 GHS53.62750 CAD
1000 GHS107.25500 CAD
2000 GHS214.51000 CAD
5000 GHS536.27500 CAD
10000 GHS1,072.55000 CAD