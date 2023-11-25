10 Swedish kronor to Ghanaian cedis

Convert SEK to GHS at the real exchange rate

10 sek
11.22 ghs

1.00000 SEK = 1.12182 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Swedish kronor to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SEK1.12182 GHS
5 SEK5.60910 GHS
10 SEK11.21820 GHS
20 SEK22.43640 GHS
50 SEK56.09100 GHS
100 SEK112.18200 GHS
250 SEK280.45500 GHS
500 SEK560.91000 GHS
1000 SEK1121.82000 GHS
2000 SEK2243.64000 GHS
5000 SEK5609.10000 GHS
10000 SEK11218.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swedish Krona
1 GHS0.89141 SEK
5 GHS4.45704 SEK
10 GHS8.91408 SEK
20 GHS17.82816 SEK
50 GHS44.57040 SEK
100 GHS89.14080 SEK
250 GHS222.85200 SEK
500 GHS445.70400 SEK
1000 GHS891.40800 SEK
2000 GHS1782.81600 SEK
5000 GHS4457.04000 SEK
10000 GHS8914.08000 SEK