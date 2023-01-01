5000 Ghanaian cedis to New Zealand dollars

Convert GHS to NZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
748.12 nzd

1.00000 GHS = 0.14962 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046987.11.433571.649050.961818.5408
1GBP1.1539311.20805100.5071.654241.902891.1098521.3948
1USD0.95520.82778183.1981.369351.575180.918717.7102
1INR0.01148110.009949520.012019510.01645890.01893280.01104230.212868

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Zealand Dollar
1 GHS0.14962 NZD
5 GHS0.74812 NZD
10 GHS1.49624 NZD
20 GHS2.99248 NZD
50 GHS7.48120 NZD
100 GHS14.96240 NZD
250 GHS37.40600 NZD
500 GHS74.81200 NZD
1000 GHS149.62400 NZD
2000 GHS299.24800 NZD
5000 GHS748.12000 NZD
10000 GHS1496.24000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NZD6.68340 GHS
5 NZD33.41700 GHS
10 NZD66.83400 GHS
20 NZD133.66800 GHS
50 NZD334.17000 GHS
100 NZD668.34000 GHS
250 NZD1670.85000 GHS
500 NZD3341.70000 GHS
1000 NZD6683.40000 GHS
2000 NZD13366.80000 GHS
5000 NZD33417.00000 GHS
10000 NZD66834.00000 GHS