50 Chinese yuan rmb to Ghanaian cedis

Convert CNY to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 cny
84.66 ghs

1.00000 CNY = 1.69317 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY1.69317 GHS
5 CNY8.46585 GHS
10 CNY16.93170 GHS
20 CNY33.86340 GHS
50 CNY84.65850 GHS
100 CNY169.31700 GHS
250 CNY423.29250 GHS
500 CNY846.58500 GHS
1000 CNY1693.17000 GHS
2000 CNY3386.34000 GHS
5000 CNY8465.85000 GHS
10000 CNY16931.70000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.59061 CNY
5 GHS2.95304 CNY
10 GHS5.90608 CNY
20 GHS11.81216 CNY
50 GHS29.53040 CNY
100 GHS59.06080 CNY
250 GHS147.65200 CNY
500 GHS295.30400 CNY
1000 GHS590.60800 CNY
2000 GHS1181.21600 CNY
5000 GHS2953.04000 CNY
10000 GHS5906.08000 CNY