5 Ghanaian cedis to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GHS to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
3.24 cny

1.00000 GHS = 0.64730 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046687.13211.433371.650010.961918.5488
1GBP1.1535411.2073100.5111.653461.903361.1095921.3969
1USD0.95550.828295183.25251.369551.576540.919117.7229
1INR0.01147680.009949190.012011710.01645060.01893690.01103990.212881

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.64730 CNY
5 GHS3.23648 CNY
10 GHS6.47296 CNY
20 GHS12.94592 CNY
50 GHS32.36480 CNY
100 GHS64.72960 CNY
250 GHS161.82400 CNY
500 GHS323.64800 CNY
1000 GHS647.29600 CNY
2000 GHS1294.59200 CNY
5000 GHS3236.48000 CNY
10000 GHS6472.96000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY1.54489 GHS
5 CNY7.72445 GHS
10 CNY15.44890 GHS
20 CNY30.89780 GHS
50 CNY77.24450 GHS
100 CNY154.48900 GHS
250 CNY386.22250 GHS
500 CNY772.44500 GHS
1000 CNY1544.89000 GHS
2000 CNY3089.78000 GHS
5000 CNY7724.45000 GHS
10000 CNY15448.90000 GHS