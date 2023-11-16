Chinese yuan rmb to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert CNY to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
1629.23 ghs

1.00000 CNY = 1.62923 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.375850.920450.8046021.5438183.20911.34655
1 HKD0.12818310.1763610.1179890.1031360.1978910.6660.172605
1 CAD0.7268235.670210.669020.5848041.1220760.47830.978704
1 EUR1.08648.475391.4947210.87411.6771990.39841.46289

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY1.62923 GHS
5 CNY8.14615 GHS
10 CNY16.29230 GHS
20 CNY32.58460 GHS
50 CNY81.46150 GHS
100 CNY162.92300 GHS
250 CNY407.30750 GHS
500 CNY814.61500 GHS
1000 CNY1629.23000 GHS
2000 CNY3258.46000 GHS
5000 CNY8146.15000 GHS
10000 CNY16292.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.61379 CNY
5 GHS3.06894 CNY
10 GHS6.13788 CNY
20 GHS12.27576 CNY
50 GHS30.68940 CNY
100 GHS61.37880 CNY
250 GHS153.44700 CNY
500 GHS306.89400 CNY
1000 GHS613.78800 CNY
2000 GHS1227.57600 CNY
5000 GHS3068.94000 CNY
10000 GHS6137.88000 CNY