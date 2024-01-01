Convert GHS to CNY at the real exchange rate

20 Ghanaian cedis to Chinese yuan rmb

20 ghs
10.05 cny

GH¢1.000 GHS = ¥0.5027 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1050.7881.3531.50383.453
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2580.5770.9911.161.108
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4320.8461.4521.61389.57
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GHS0.50273 CNY
5 GHS2.51365 CNY
10 GHS5.02729 CNY
20 GHS10.05458 CNY
50 GHS25.13645 CNY
100 GHS50.27290 CNY
250 GHS125.68225 CNY
500 GHS251.36450 CNY
1000 GHS502.72900 CNY
2000 GHS1,005.45800 CNY
5000 GHS2,513.64500 CNY
10000 GHS5,027.29000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CNY1.98915 GHS
5 CNY9.94575 GHS
10 CNY19.89150 GHS
20 CNY39.78300 GHS
50 CNY99.45750 GHS
100 CNY198.91500 GHS
250 CNY497.28750 GHS
500 CNY994.57500 GHS
1000 CNY1,989.15000 GHS
2000 CNY3,978.30000 GHS
5000 CNY9,945.75000 GHS
10000 CNY19,891.50000 GHS