Brazilian reais to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BRL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,430.86 ghs

1.00000 BRL = 2.43086 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087790.53421.492431.67390.9653518.7757
1 GBP1.1431211.2434103.4941.706071.913511.1035121.4633
1 USD0.919350.804246183.23451.37211.538940.887617.2618
1 INR0.01104560.009662420.012014210.01648480.01848910.01066380.207388

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BRL2.43086 GHS
5 BRL12.15430 GHS
10 BRL24.30860 GHS
20 BRL48.61720 GHS
50 BRL121.54300 GHS
100 BRL243.08600 GHS
250 BRL607.71500 GHS
500 BRL1215.43000 GHS
1000 BRL2430.86000 GHS
2000 BRL4861.72000 GHS
5000 BRL12154.30000 GHS
10000 BRL24308.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brazilian Real
1 GHS0.41138 BRL
5 GHS2.05688 BRL
10 GHS4.11377 BRL
20 GHS8.22754 BRL
50 GHS20.56885 BRL
100 GHS41.13770 BRL
250 GHS102.84425 BRL
500 GHS205.68850 BRL
1000 GHS411.37700 BRL
2000 GHS822.75400 BRL
5000 GHS2056.88500 BRL
10000 GHS4113.77000 BRL