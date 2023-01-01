500 Ghanaian cedis to US dollars

Convert GHS to USD at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
43.07 usd

1.00000 GHS = 0.08613 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35290.9200518.70050.7916721.337751.512483.33
1 CAD0.73915310.68005613.82250.5851660.9888021.117961.5936
1 EUR1.08691.47047120.32560.860451.4541.6438390.5714
1 ZAR0.05347460.07234570.049199110.04233420.07153550.08087494.45603

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / US Dollar
1 GHS0.08613 USD
5 GHS0.43066 USD
10 GHS0.86133 USD
20 GHS1.72265 USD
50 GHS4.30663 USD
100 GHS8.61326 USD
250 GHS21.53315 USD
500 GHS43.06630 USD
1000 GHS86.13260 USD
2000 GHS172.26520 USD
5000 GHS430.66300 USD
10000 GHS861.32600 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 USD11.61000 GHS
5 USD58.05000 GHS
10 USD116.10000 GHS
20 USD232.20000 GHS
50 USD580.50000 GHS
100 USD1161.00000 GHS
250 USD2902.50000 GHS
500 USD5805.00000 GHS
1000 USD11610.00000 GHS
2000 USD23220.00000 GHS
5000 USD58050.00000 GHS
10000 USD116100.00000 GHS