2,000 dkk
3,437.38 ghs

1.00000 DKK = 1.71869 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87171.091490.96551.491451.661950.9637518.7472
1 GBP1.1471811.25195104.3471.710851.906431.105621.505
1 USD0.916250.798754183.34751.366551.522770.88317.1772
1 INR0.01099320.009583420.01199810.01639580.01827010.01059420.206091

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DKK1.71869 GHS
5 DKK8.59345 GHS
10 DKK17.18690 GHS
20 DKK34.37380 GHS
50 DKK85.93450 GHS
100 DKK171.86900 GHS
250 DKK429.67250 GHS
500 DKK859.34500 GHS
1000 DKK1718.69000 GHS
2000 DKK3437.38000 GHS
5000 DKK8593.45000 GHS
10000 DKK17186.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Danish Krone
1 GHS0.58184 DKK
5 GHS2.90919 DKK
10 GHS5.81838 DKK
20 GHS11.63676 DKK
50 GHS29.09190 DKK
100 GHS58.18380 DKK
250 GHS145.45950 DKK
500 GHS290.91900 DKK
1000 GHS581.83800 DKK
2000 GHS1163.67600 DKK
5000 GHS2909.19000 DKK
10000 GHS5818.38000 DKK