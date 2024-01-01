Convert DKK to GHS at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 dkk
2,052.45 ghs

kr1.000 DKK = GH¢2.052 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.250.843299.3881.62611.46789.793
1 USD0.93110.4650.784278.51.51210.66783.528
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6120.1451.0197.982
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3431355.0741.92813.601106.495

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DKK2,05245 GHS
5 DKK10,26225 GHS
10 DKK20,52450 GHS
20 DKK41,04900 GHS
50 DKK102,62250 GHS
100 DKK205,24500 GHS
250 DKK513,11250 GHS
500 DKK1.026,22500 GHS
1000 DKK2.052,45000 GHS
2000 DKK4.104,90000 GHS
5000 DKK10.262,25000 GHS
10000 DKK20.524,50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Danish Krone
1 GHS0,48722 DKK
5 GHS2,43611 DKK
10 GHS4,87222 DKK
20 GHS9,74444 DKK
50 GHS24,36110 DKK
100 GHS48,72220 DKK
250 GHS121,80550 DKK
500 GHS243,61100 DKK
1000 GHS487,22200 DKK
2000 GHS974,44400 DKK
5000 GHS2.436,11000 DKK
10000 GHS4.872,22000 DKK