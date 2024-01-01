Maldivian rufiyaas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MVR to GHS at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = GH¢1.025 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
MVR to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 MVR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08551.0855
Low1.02271.0102
Average1.05511.0357
Change-1.59%1.49%
1 MVR to GHS stats

The performance of MVR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0855 and a 30 day low of 1.0227. This means the 30 day average was 1.0551. The change for MVR to GHS was -1.59.

The performance of MVR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0855 and a 90 day low of 1.0102. This means the 90 day average was 1.0357. The change for MVR to GHS was 1.49.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1120.9481.5351.3970.7984.4331.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10811.6191.4730.83489.0721.417
1 AUD0.65211.8030.61810.910.51555.020.875

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MVR1.02520 GHS
5 MVR5.12600 GHS
10 MVR10.25200 GHS
20 MVR20.50400 GHS
50 MVR51.26000 GHS
100 MVR102.52000 GHS
250 MVR256.30000 GHS
500 MVR512.60000 GHS
1000 MVR1,025.20000 GHS
2000 MVR2,050.40000 GHS
5000 MVR5,126.00000 GHS
10000 MVR10,252.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GHS0.97542 MVR
5 GHS4.87708 MVR
10 GHS9.75415 MVR
20 GHS19.50830 MVR
50 GHS48.77075 MVR
100 GHS97.54150 MVR
250 GHS243.85375 MVR
500 GHS487.70750 MVR
1000 GHS975.41500 MVR
2000 GHS1,950.83000 MVR
5000 GHS4,877.07500 MVR
10000 GHS9,754.15000 MVR