Maldivian rufiyaas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MVR to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
18,117.50 pkr

MVR1.000 MVR = ₨18.12 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
MVR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PKR
1 MVR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.368718.3687
Low18.072118.0600
Average18.177918.2211
Change-1.23%0.25%
1 MVR to PKR stats

The performance of MVR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.3687 and a 30 day low of 18.0721. This means the 30 day average was 18.1779. The change for MVR to PKR was -1.23.

The performance of MVR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.3687 and a 90 day low of 18.0600. This means the 90 day average was 18.2211. The change for MVR to PKR was 0.25.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Pakistani rupees

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Pakistani Rupee
1 MVR18.11750 PKR
5 MVR90.58750 PKR
10 MVR181.17500 PKR
20 MVR362.35000 PKR
50 MVR905.87500 PKR
100 MVR1,811.75000 PKR
250 MVR4,529.37500 PKR
500 MVR9,058.75000 PKR
1000 MVR18,117.50000 PKR
2000 MVR36,235.00000 PKR
5000 MVR90,587.50000 PKR
10000 MVR181,175.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 PKR0.05520 MVR
5 PKR0.27598 MVR
10 PKR0.55195 MVR
20 PKR1.10391 MVR
50 PKR2.75977 MVR
100 PKR5.51953 MVR
250 PKR13.79883 MVR
500 PKR27.59765 MVR
1000 PKR55.19530 MVR
2000 PKR110.39060 MVR
5000 PKR275.97650 MVR
10000 PKR551.95300 MVR