Maldivian rufiyaas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MVR to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
1,007,790 idr

MVR1.000 MVR = Rp1,008 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 MVR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,065.44001,081.4300
Low1,000.65001,000.6500
Average1,022.11631,051.1331
Change-5.41%-4.57%
1 MVR to IDR stats

The performance of MVR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,065.4400 and a 30 day low of 1,000.6500. This means the 30 day average was 1,022.1163. The change for MVR to IDR was -5.41.

The performance of MVR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,081.4300 and a 90 day low of 1,000.6500. This means the 90 day average was 1,051.1331. The change for MVR to IDR was -4.57.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MVR1,007.79000 IDR
5 MVR5,038.95000 IDR
10 MVR10,077.90000 IDR
20 MVR20,155.80000 IDR
50 MVR50,389.50000 IDR
100 MVR100,779.00000 IDR
250 MVR251,947.50000 IDR
500 MVR503,895.00000 IDR
1000 MVR1,007,790.00000 IDR
2000 MVR2,015,580.00000 IDR
5000 MVR5,038,950.00000 IDR
10000 MVR10,077,900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IDR0.00099 MVR
5 IDR0.00496 MVR
10 IDR0.00992 MVR
20 IDR0.01985 MVR
50 IDR0.04961 MVR
100 IDR0.09923 MVR
250 IDR0.24807 MVR
500 IDR0.49614 MVR
1000 IDR0.99227 MVR
2000 IDR1.98454 MVR
5000 IDR4.96136 MVR
10000 IDR9.92271 MVR