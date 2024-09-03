Maldivian rufiyaa to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 1,007.790 today, reflecting a -0.779% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.562% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 1,021.870 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 999.189 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.