Maldivian rufiyaas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MVR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
103,212 ngn

MVR1.000 MVR = ₦103.2 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
MVR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 MVR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High107.5740109.2230
Low102.240094.6836
Average103.4942102.1461
Change-4.05%6.22%
1 MVR to NGN stats

The performance of MVR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 107.5740 and a 30 day low of 102.2400. This means the 30 day average was 103.4942. The change for MVR to NGN was -4.05.

The performance of MVR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 109.2230 and a 90 day low of 94.6836. This means the 90 day average was 102.1461. The change for MVR to NGN was 6.22.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Nigerian Naira
1 MVR103.21200 NGN
5 MVR516.06000 NGN
10 MVR1,032.12000 NGN
20 MVR2,064.24000 NGN
50 MVR5,160.60000 NGN
100 MVR10,321.20000 NGN
250 MVR25,803.00000 NGN
500 MVR51,606.00000 NGN
1000 MVR103,212.00000 NGN
2000 MVR206,424.00000 NGN
5000 MVR516,060.00000 NGN
10000 MVR1,032,120.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 NGN0.00969 MVR
5 NGN0.04844 MVR
10 NGN0.09689 MVR
20 NGN0.19378 MVR
50 NGN0.48444 MVR
100 NGN0.96888 MVR
250 NGN2.42220 MVR
500 NGN4.84440 MVR
1000 NGN9.68880 MVR
2000 NGN19.37760 MVR
5000 NGN48.44400 MVR
10000 NGN96.88800 MVR