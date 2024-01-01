Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BRL to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
298,742 ngn

1.000 BRL = 298.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1491.4741.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6021.7271.9491.13221.392
1 USD0.9230.788183.1681.361.5350.89216.847
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
1 BRL298.74200 NGN
5 BRL1,493.71000 NGN
10 BRL2,987.42000 NGN
20 BRL5,974.84000 NGN
50 BRL14,937.10000 NGN
100 BRL29,874.20000 NGN
250 BRL74,685.50000 NGN
500 BRL149,371.00000 NGN
1000 BRL298,742.00000 NGN
2000 BRL597,484.00000 NGN
5000 BRL1,493,710.00000 NGN
10000 BRL2,987,420.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brazilian Real
1 NGN0.00335 BRL
5 NGN0.01674 BRL
10 NGN0.03347 BRL
20 NGN0.06695 BRL
50 NGN0.16737 BRL
100 NGN0.33474 BRL
250 NGN0.83684 BRL
500 NGN1.67369 BRL
1000 NGN3.34737 BRL
2000 NGN6.69474 BRL
5000 NGN16.73685 BRL
10000 NGN33.47370 BRL