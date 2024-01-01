1 thousand Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas

Convert BRL to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
289,135 ngn

R$1.000 BRL = ₦289.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High296.2260300.1790
Low277.1250256.4560
Average287.2340282.4734
Change-1.16%4.16%
1 BRL to NGN stats

The performance of BRL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 296.2260 and a 30 day low of 277.1250. This means the 30 day average was 287.2340. The change for BRL to NGN was -1.16.

The performance of BRL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 300.1790 and a 90 day low of 256.4560. This means the 90 day average was 282.4734. The change for BRL to NGN was 4.16.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
1 BRL289.13500 NGN
5 BRL1,445.67500 NGN
10 BRL2,891.35000 NGN
20 BRL5,782.70000 NGN
50 BRL14,456.75000 NGN
100 BRL28,913.50000 NGN
250 BRL72,283.75000 NGN
500 BRL144,567.50000 NGN
1000 BRL289,135.00000 NGN
2000 BRL578,270.00000 NGN
5000 BRL1,445,675.00000 NGN
10000 BRL2,891,350.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brazilian Real
1 NGN0.00346 BRL
5 NGN0.01729 BRL
10 NGN0.03459 BRL
20 NGN0.06917 BRL
50 NGN0.17293 BRL
100 NGN0.34586 BRL
250 NGN0.86465 BRL
500 NGN1.72930 BRL
1000 NGN3.45859 BRL
2000 NGN6.91718 BRL
5000 NGN17.29295 BRL
10000 NGN34.58590 BRL