1,000 cny
208,737 ngn

1.000 CNY = 208.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nigerian Naira
1 CNY208.73700 NGN
5 CNY1,043.68500 NGN
10 CNY2,087.37000 NGN
20 CNY4,174.74000 NGN
50 CNY10,436.85000 NGN
100 CNY20,873.70000 NGN
250 CNY52,184.25000 NGN
500 CNY104,368.50000 NGN
1000 CNY208,737.00000 NGN
2000 CNY417,474.00000 NGN
5000 CNY1,043,685.00000 NGN
10000 CNY2,087,370.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NGN0.00479 CNY
5 NGN0.02395 CNY
10 NGN0.04791 CNY
20 NGN0.09581 CNY
50 NGN0.23954 CNY
100 NGN0.47907 CNY
250 NGN1.19768 CNY
500 NGN2.39536 CNY
1000 NGN4.79072 CNY
2000 NGN9.58144 CNY
5000 NGN23.95360 CNY
10000 NGN47.90720 CNY