Swedish kronor to Nigerian nairas today

Convert SEK to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
154,246 ngn

kr1.000 SEK = ₦154.2 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 SEK to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.5750156.5750
Low149.7440138.5170
Average153.2809148.7986
Change-0.10%6.96%
View full history

1 SEK to NGN stats

The performance of SEK to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.5750 and a 30 day low of 149.7440. This means the 30 day average was 153.2809. The change for SEK to NGN was -0.10.

The performance of SEK to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.5750 and a 90 day low of 138.5170. This means the 90 day average was 148.7986. The change for SEK to NGN was 6.96.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0721.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nigerian Naira
1 SEK154.24600 NGN
5 SEK771.23000 NGN
10 SEK1,542.46000 NGN
20 SEK3,084.92000 NGN
50 SEK7,712.30000 NGN
100 SEK15,424.60000 NGN
250 SEK38,561.50000 NGN
500 SEK77,123.00000 NGN
1000 SEK154,246.00000 NGN
2000 SEK308,492.00000 NGN
5000 SEK771,230.00000 NGN
10000 SEK1,542,460.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Swedish Krona
1 NGN0.00648 SEK
5 NGN0.03242 SEK
10 NGN0.06483 SEK
20 NGN0.12966 SEK
50 NGN0.32416 SEK
100 NGN0.64831 SEK
250 NGN1.62078 SEK
500 NGN3.24157 SEK
1000 NGN6.48313 SEK
2000 NGN12.96626 SEK
5000 NGN32.41565 SEK
10000 NGN64.83130 SEK