5 Swedish kronor to Nigerian nairas

Convert SEK to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 sek
389.59 ngn

1.00000 SEK = 77.91730 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nigerian Naira
1 SEK77.91730 NGN
5 SEK389.58650 NGN
10 SEK779.17300 NGN
20 SEK1558.34600 NGN
50 SEK3895.86500 NGN
100 SEK7791.73000 NGN
250 SEK19479.32500 NGN
500 SEK38958.65000 NGN
1000 SEK77917.30000 NGN
2000 SEK155834.60000 NGN
5000 SEK389586.50000 NGN
10000 SEK779173.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Swedish Krona
1 NGN0.01283 SEK
5 NGN0.06417 SEK
10 NGN0.12834 SEK
20 NGN0.25668 SEK
50 NGN0.64170 SEK
100 NGN1.28341 SEK
250 NGN3.20852 SEK
500 NGN6.41705 SEK
1000 NGN12.83410 SEK
2000 NGN25.66820 SEK
5000 NGN64.17050 SEK
10000 NGN128.34100 SEK