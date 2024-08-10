Brazilian real to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Nigerian nairas is currently 289.135 today, reflecting a 0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 293.934 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 273.572 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.814% decrease in value.