1 thousand Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas

Convert BRL to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
222,959 ngn

1.000 BRL = 223.0 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8441.4641.6460.97217.737
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0461.7141.9281.13820.772
1 USD0.940.803183.5041.3761.5470.91416.671
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
1 BRL222.95900 NGN
5 BRL1,114.79500 NGN
10 BRL2,229.59000 NGN
20 BRL4,459.18000 NGN
50 BRL11,147.95000 NGN
100 BRL22,295.90000 NGN
250 BRL55,739.75000 NGN
500 BRL111,479.50000 NGN
1000 BRL222,959.00000 NGN
2000 BRL445,918.00000 NGN
5000 BRL1,114,795.00000 NGN
10000 BRL2,229,590.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brazilian Real
1 NGN0.00449 BRL
5 NGN0.02243 BRL
10 NGN0.04485 BRL
20 NGN0.08970 BRL
50 NGN0.22426 BRL
100 NGN0.44851 BRL
250 NGN1.12128 BRL
500 NGN2.24257 BRL
1000 NGN4.48513 BRL
2000 NGN8.97026 BRL
5000 NGN22.42565 BRL
10000 NGN44.85130 BRL