50 Nigerian nairas to Brazilian reais

Convert NGN to BRL at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.18 brl

₦1.000 NGN = R$0.003597 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00360.0039
Low0.00340.0033
Average0.00350.0035
Change0.97%-1.77%
1 NGN to BRL stats

The performance of NGN to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0035. The change for NGN to BRL was 0.97.

The performance of NGN to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0039 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0035. The change for NGN to BRL was -1.77.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brazilian Real
1 NGN0.00360 BRL
5 NGN0.01799 BRL
10 NGN0.03597 BRL
20 NGN0.07195 BRL
50 NGN0.17987 BRL
100 NGN0.35974 BRL
250 NGN0.89934 BRL
500 NGN1.79868 BRL
1000 NGN3.59737 BRL
2000 NGN7.19474 BRL
5000 NGN17.98685 BRL
10000 NGN35.97370 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
1 BRL277.98100 NGN
5 BRL1,389.90500 NGN
10 BRL2,779.81000 NGN
20 BRL5,559.62000 NGN
50 BRL13,899.05000 NGN
100 BRL27,798.10000 NGN
250 BRL69,495.25000 NGN
500 BRL138,990.50000 NGN
1000 BRL277,981.00000 NGN
2000 BRL555,962.00000 NGN
5000 BRL1,389,905.00000 NGN
10000 BRL2,779,810.00000 NGN