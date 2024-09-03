Maldivian rufiyaa to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Nigerian nairas is currently 103.212 today, reflecting a -0.779% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.653% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 104.675 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 103.161 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.