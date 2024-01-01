Maldivian rufiyaas to Mexican pesos today

Convert MVR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
1,285.77 mxn

MVR1.000 MVR = Mex$1.286 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
MVR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MXN
1 MVR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29691.2969
Low1.20861.1360
Average1.25091.2128
Change0.06%13.19%
1 MVR to MXN stats

The performance of MVR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2969 and a 30 day low of 1.2086. This means the 30 day average was 1.2509. The change for MVR to MXN was 0.06.

The performance of MVR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2969 and a 90 day low of 1.1360. This means the 90 day average was 1.2128. The change for MVR to MXN was 13.19.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mexican Peso
1 MVR1.28577 MXN
5 MVR6.42885 MXN
10 MVR12.85770 MXN
20 MVR25.71540 MXN
50 MVR64.28850 MXN
100 MVR128.57700 MXN
250 MVR321.44250 MXN
500 MVR642.88500 MXN
1000 MVR1,285.77000 MXN
2000 MVR2,571.54000 MXN
5000 MVR6,428.85000 MXN
10000 MVR12,857.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MXN0.77774 MVR
5 MXN3.88872 MVR
10 MXN7.77744 MVR
20 MXN15.55488 MVR
50 MXN38.88720 MVR
100 MXN77.77440 MVR
250 MXN194.43600 MVR
500 MXN388.87200 MVR
1000 MXN777.74400 MVR
2000 MXN1,555.48800 MVR
5000 MXN3,888.72000 MVR
10000 MXN7,777.44000 MVR