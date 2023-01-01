2000 Maldivian rufiyaas to Mexican pesos

Convert MVR to MXN at the real exchange rate

2,000 mvr
2,223.42 mxn

1.00000 MVR = 1.11171 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mexican Peso
1 MVR1.11171 MXN
5 MVR5.55855 MXN
10 MVR11.11710 MXN
20 MVR22.23420 MXN
50 MVR55.58550 MXN
100 MVR111.17100 MXN
250 MVR277.92750 MXN
500 MVR555.85500 MXN
1000 MVR1111.71000 MXN
2000 MVR2223.42000 MXN
5000 MVR5558.55000 MXN
10000 MVR11117.10000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MXN0.89952 MVR
5 MXN4.49758 MVR
10 MXN8.99517 MVR
20 MXN17.99034 MVR
50 MXN44.97585 MVR
100 MXN89.95170 MVR
250 MXN224.87925 MVR
500 MXN449.75850 MVR
1000 MXN899.51700 MVR
2000 MXN1799.03400 MVR
5000 MXN4497.58500 MVR
10000 MXN8995.17000 MVR