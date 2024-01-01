Maldivian rufiyaas to Mexican pesos today

Convert MVR to MXN at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = Mex$1.329 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
MVR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 MVR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.35251.3525
Low1.29511.2404
Average1.31351.2888
Change2.60%7.12%
1 MVR to MXN stats

The performance of MVR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3525 and a 30 day low of 1.2951. This means the 30 day average was 1.3135. The change for MVR to MXN was 2.60.

The performance of MVR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3525 and a 90 day low of 1.2404. This means the 90 day average was 1.2888. The change for MVR to MXN was 7.12.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1110.9481.5351.3970.7984.4311.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10811.6191.4730.83489.0791.417
1 AUD0.65211.8020.61810.910.51555.020.875

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mexican Peso
1 MVR1.32875 MXN
5 MVR6.64375 MXN
10 MVR13.28750 MXN
20 MVR26.57500 MXN
50 MVR66.43750 MXN
100 MVR132.87500 MXN
250 MVR332.18750 MXN
500 MVR664.37500 MXN
1000 MVR1,328.75000 MXN
2000 MVR2,657.50000 MXN
5000 MVR6,643.75000 MXN
10000 MVR13,287.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MXN0.75259 MVR
5 MXN3.76292 MVR
10 MXN7.52585 MVR
20 MXN15.05170 MVR
50 MXN37.62925 MVR
100 MXN75.25850 MVR
250 MXN188.14625 MVR
500 MXN376.29250 MVR
1000 MXN752.58500 MVR
2000 MXN1,505.17000 MVR
5000 MXN3,762.92500 MVR
10000 MXN7,525.85000 MVR