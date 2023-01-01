1 thousand Mexican pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert MXN to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
888.39 mvr

1.00000 MXN = 0.88839 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.057187.91951.434221.647340.9660518.396
1GBP1.154611.22055101.5141.655981.902061.115421.2404
1USD0.9460.819303183.17051.356751.558360.913817.4023
1INR0.0113740.009850880.012023510.01631290.01873690.01098710.209236

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MXN0.88839 MVR
5 MXN4.44194 MVR
10 MXN8.88388 MVR
20 MXN17.76776 MVR
50 MXN44.41940 MVR
100 MXN88.83880 MVR
250 MXN222.09700 MVR
500 MXN444.19400 MVR
1000 MXN888.38800 MVR
2000 MXN1776.77600 MVR
5000 MXN4441.94000 MVR
10000 MXN8883.88000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Mexican Peso
1 MVR1.12563 MXN
5 MVR5.62815 MXN
10 MVR11.25630 MXN
20 MVR22.51260 MXN
50 MVR56.28150 MXN
100 MVR112.56300 MXN
250 MVR281.40750 MXN
500 MVR562.81500 MXN
1000 MVR1125.63000 MXN
2000 MVR2251.26000 MXN
5000 MVR5628.15000 MXN
10000 MVR11256.30000 MXN