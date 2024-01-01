Brazilian Real (BRL)

The Brazilian real is the official currency of Brazil. It was introduced to fight high inflation; it replaced the cruzeiro on July 1, 1994. The Brazilian real’s currency code is BRL, and its symbol is R$. Its plural is “reais”.

Currency name

Brazilian Real

R$

BRL exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From BRL0.17458 0.16001 0.13634 14.62990 25.58110 14.89840 0.26811 3.19224
To BRL5.72805 6.24959 7.33477 0.06835 0.03909 0.06712 3.72982 0.31326

