Brazilian Real (BRL)
The Brazilian real is the official currency of Brazil. It was introduced to fight high inflation; it replaced the cruzeiro on July 1, 1994. The Brazilian real’s currency code is BRL, and its symbol is R$. Its plural is “reais”.
Currency name
Brazilian Real
Currency symbol
R$
BRL exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From BRL
|0.17458
|0.16001
|0.13634
|14.62990
|25.58110
|14.89840
|0.26811
|3.19224
|To BRL
|5.72805
|6.24959
|7.33477
|0.06835
|0.03909
|0.06712
|3.72982
|0.31326
