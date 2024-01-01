Brazilian reais to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert BRL to BAM at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = KM0.3199 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
BRL to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BAM
1 BRL to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32100.3267
Low0.30640.3064
Average0.31660.3180
Change0.64%1.68%
1 BRL to BAM stats

The performance of BRL to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3210 and a 30 day low of 0.3064. This means the 30 day average was 0.3166. The change for BRL to BAM was 0.64.

The performance of BRL to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3267 and a 90 day low of 0.3064. This means the 90 day average was 0.3180. The change for BRL to BAM was 1.68.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BRL0.31989 BAM
5 BRL1.59944 BAM
10 BRL3.19889 BAM
20 BRL6.39778 BAM
50 BRL15.99445 BAM
100 BRL31.98890 BAM
250 BRL79.97225 BAM
500 BRL159.94450 BAM
1000 BRL319.88900 BAM
2000 BRL639.77800 BAM
5000 BRL1,599.44500 BAM
10000 BRL3,198.89000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Brazilian Real
1 BAM3.12609 BRL
5 BAM15.63045 BRL
10 BAM31.26090 BRL
20 BAM62.52180 BRL
50 BAM156.30450 BRL
100 BAM312.60900 BRL
250 BAM781.52250 BRL
500 BAM1,563.04500 BRL
1000 BAM3,126.09000 BRL
2000 BAM6,252.18000 BRL
5000 BAM15,630.45000 BRL
10000 BAM31,260.90000 BRL