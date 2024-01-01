Japanese yen to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert JPY to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0122
|0.0122
|Low
|0.0112
|0.0112
|Average
|0.0115
|0.0115
|Change
|9.00%
|3.88%
1 JPY to BAM stats
The performance of JPY to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0112. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to BAM was 9.00.
The performance of JPY to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to BAM was 3.88.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|100 JPY
|1.22333 BAM
|1000 JPY
|12.23330 BAM
|1500 JPY
|18.34995 BAM
|2000 JPY
|24.46660 BAM
|3000 JPY
|36.69990 BAM
|5000 JPY
|61.16650 BAM
|5400 JPY
|66.05982 BAM
|10000 JPY
|122.33300 BAM
|15000 JPY
|183.49950 BAM
|20000 JPY
|244.66600 BAM
|25000 JPY
|305.83250 BAM
|30000 JPY
|366.99900 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Japanese Yen
|1 BAM
|81.74390 JPY
|5 BAM
|408.71950 JPY
|10 BAM
|817.43900 JPY
|20 BAM
|1,634.87800 JPY
|50 BAM
|4,087.19500 JPY
|100 BAM
|8,174.39000 JPY
|250 BAM
|20,435.97500 JPY
|500 BAM
|40,871.95000 JPY
|1000 BAM
|81,743.90000 JPY
|2000 BAM
|163,487.80000 JPY
|5000 BAM
|408,719.50000 JPY
|10000 BAM
|817,439.00000 JPY