Japanese yen to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert JPY to BAM at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
122.33 bam

¥1.000 JPY = KM0.01223 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0122
Low0.01120.0112
Average0.01150.0115
Change9.00%3.88%
1 JPY to BAM stats

The performance of JPY to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0112. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to BAM was 9.00.

The performance of JPY to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to BAM was 3.88.

How to convert Japanese yen to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
100 JPY1.22333 BAM
1000 JPY12.23330 BAM
1500 JPY18.34995 BAM
2000 JPY24.46660 BAM
3000 JPY36.69990 BAM
5000 JPY61.16650 BAM
5400 JPY66.05982 BAM
10000 JPY122.33300 BAM
15000 JPY183.49950 BAM
20000 JPY244.66600 BAM
25000 JPY305.83250 BAM
30000 JPY366.99900 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Japanese Yen
1 BAM81.74390 JPY
5 BAM408.71950 JPY
10 BAM817.43900 JPY
20 BAM1,634.87800 JPY
50 BAM4,087.19500 JPY
100 BAM8,174.39000 JPY
250 BAM20,435.97500 JPY
500 BAM40,871.95000 JPY
1000 BAM81,743.90000 JPY
2000 BAM163,487.80000 JPY
5000 BAM408,719.50000 JPY
10000 BAM817,439.00000 JPY