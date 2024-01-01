Hong Kong dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert HKD to BAM at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = KM0.2374 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 HKD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23870.2387
Low0.23020.2241
Average0.23420.2296
Change2.07%5.22%
View full history

1 HKD to BAM stats

The performance of HKD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2387 and a 30 day low of 0.2302. This means the 30 day average was 0.2342. The change for HKD to BAM was 2.07.

The performance of HKD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2387 and a 90 day low of 0.2241. This means the 90 day average was 0.2296. The change for HKD to BAM was 5.22.

Track market ratesView HKD to BAM chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.240.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.19911.7021.9481.21.774107.221
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
100 HKD23.74440 BAM
200 HKD47.48880 BAM
300 HKD71.23320 BAM
500 HKD118.72200 BAM
1000 HKD237.44400 BAM
2000 HKD474.88800 BAM
2500 HKD593.61000 BAM
3000 HKD712.33200 BAM
4000 HKD949.77600 BAM
5000 HKD1,187.22000 BAM
10000 HKD2,374.44000 BAM
20000 HKD4,748.88000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BAM4.21153 HKD
5 BAM21.05765 HKD
10 BAM42.11530 HKD
20 BAM84.23060 HKD
50 BAM210.57650 HKD
100 BAM421.15300 HKD
250 BAM1,052.88250 HKD
500 BAM2,105.76500 HKD
1000 BAM4,211.53000 HKD
2000 BAM8,423.06000 HKD
5000 BAM21,057.65000 HKD
10000 BAM42,115.30000 HKD