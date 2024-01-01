Hong Kong dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert HKD to BAM at the real exchange rate
HKD to BAM conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.23744 BAM
0
|1 HKD to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2387
|0.2387
|Low
|0.2302
|0.2241
|Average
|0.2342
|0.2296
|Change
|2.07%
|5.22%
|View full history
1 HKD to BAM stats
The performance of HKD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2387 and a 30 day low of 0.2302. This means the 30 day average was 0.2342. The change for HKD to BAM was 2.07.
The performance of HKD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2387 and a 90 day low of 0.2241. This means the 90 day average was 0.2296. The change for HKD to BAM was 5.22.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|100 HKD
|23.74440 BAM
|200 HKD
|47.48880 BAM
|300 HKD
|71.23320 BAM
|500 HKD
|118.72200 BAM
|1000 HKD
|237.44400 BAM
|2000 HKD
|474.88800 BAM
|2500 HKD
|593.61000 BAM
|3000 HKD
|712.33200 BAM
|4000 HKD
|949.77600 BAM
|5000 HKD
|1,187.22000 BAM
|10000 HKD
|2,374.44000 BAM
|20000 HKD
|4,748.88000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 BAM
|4.21153 HKD
|5 BAM
|21.05765 HKD
|10 BAM
|42.11530 HKD
|20 BAM
|84.23060 HKD
|50 BAM
|210.57650 HKD
|100 BAM
|421.15300 HKD
|250 BAM
|1,052.88250 HKD
|500 BAM
|2,105.76500 HKD
|1000 BAM
|4,211.53000 HKD
|2000 BAM
|8,423.06000 HKD
|5000 BAM
|21,057.65000 HKD
|10000 BAM
|42,115.30000 HKD