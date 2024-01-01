Swedish kronor to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert SEK to BAM at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = KM0.1684 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 SEK to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17180.1736
Low0.16730.1673
Average0.16920.1711
Change-1.99%-1.91%
View full history

1 SEK to BAM stats

The performance of SEK to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1718 and a 30 day low of 0.1673. This means the 30 day average was 0.1692. The change for SEK to BAM was -1.99.

The performance of SEK to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1736 and a 90 day low of 0.1673. This means the 90 day average was 0.1711. The change for SEK to BAM was -1.91.

Track market ratesView SEK to BAM chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05284.4441.3974.111
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65689.0591.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.981106.8261.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.940.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SEK0.16837 BAM
5 SEK0.84183 BAM
10 SEK1.68367 BAM
20 SEK3.36734 BAM
50 SEK8.41835 BAM
100 SEK16.83670 BAM
250 SEK42.09175 BAM
500 SEK84.18350 BAM
1000 SEK168.36700 BAM
2000 SEK336.73400 BAM
5000 SEK841.83500 BAM
10000 SEK1,683.67000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swedish Krona
1 BAM5.93939 SEK
5 BAM29.69695 SEK
10 BAM59.39390 SEK
20 BAM118.78780 SEK
50 BAM296.96950 SEK
100 BAM593.93900 SEK
250 BAM1,484.84750 SEK
500 BAM2,969.69500 SEK
1000 BAM5,939.39000 SEK
2000 BAM11,878.78000 SEK
5000 BAM29,696.95000 SEK
10000 BAM59,393.90000 SEK