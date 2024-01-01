Convert SEK to BAM at the real exchange rate

Swedish kronor to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

1,000 sek
173.16 bam

kr1.000 SEK = KM0.1732 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7926.98610.68683.5711.3714.044
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.2251.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.484105.4541.735.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9630.1960.579

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SEK0.17316 BAM
5 SEK0.86579 BAM
10 SEK1.73157 BAM
20 SEK3.46314 BAM
50 SEK8.65785 BAM
100 SEK17.31570 BAM
250 SEK43.28925 BAM
500 SEK86.57850 BAM
1000 SEK173.15700 BAM
2000 SEK346.31400 BAM
5000 SEK865.78500 BAM
10000 SEK1,731.57000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swedish Krona
1 BAM5.77509 SEK
5 BAM28.87545 SEK
10 BAM57.75090 SEK
20 BAM115.50180 SEK
50 BAM288.75450 SEK
100 BAM577.50900 SEK
250 BAM1,443.77250 SEK
500 BAM2,887.54500 SEK
1000 BAM5,775.09000 SEK
2000 BAM11,550.18000 SEK
5000 BAM28,875.45000 SEK
10000 BAM57,750.90000 SEK