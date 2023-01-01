Czech korunas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert CZK to BAM at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
802.50 bam

1.00000 CZK = 0.08025 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.085750.874251402.44.3751590.348831.12390.9647
1 USD0.9210510.8052181291.644.029683.213328.66580.8885
1 GBP1.143841.241911604.095.00446103.34335.60011.10346
1 KRW0.0007130640.000774210.00062340710.003119750.06442450.02219330.000687885

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CZK0.08025 BAM
5 CZK0.40125 BAM
10 CZK0.80250 BAM
20 CZK1.60500 BAM
50 CZK4.01251 BAM
100 CZK8.02502 BAM
250 CZK20.06255 BAM
500 CZK40.12510 BAM
1000 CZK80.25020 BAM
2000 CZK160.50040 BAM
5000 CZK401.25100 BAM
10000 CZK802.50200 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BAM12.46100 CZK
5 BAM62.30500 CZK
10 BAM124.61000 CZK
20 BAM249.22000 CZK
50 BAM623.05000 CZK
100 BAM1246.10000 CZK
250 BAM3115.25000 CZK
500 BAM6230.50000 CZK
1000 BAM12461.00000 CZK
2000 BAM24922.00000 CZK
5000 BAM62305.00000 CZK
10000 BAM124610.00000 CZK