50 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Czech korunas

Convert BAM to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 bam
622.11 czk

1.00000 BAM = 12.44220 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BAM12.44220 CZK
5 BAM62.21100 CZK
10 BAM124.42200 CZK
20 BAM248.84400 CZK
50 BAM622.11000 CZK
100 BAM1244.22000 CZK
250 BAM3110.55000 CZK
500 BAM6221.10000 CZK
1000 BAM12442.20000 CZK
2000 BAM24884.40000 CZK
5000 BAM62211.00000 CZK
10000 BAM124422.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CZK0.08037 BAM
5 CZK0.40186 BAM
10 CZK0.80371 BAM
20 CZK1.60743 BAM
50 CZK4.01857 BAM
100 CZK8.03714 BAM
250 CZK20.09285 BAM
500 CZK40.18570 BAM
1000 CZK80.37140 BAM
2000 CZK160.74280 BAM
5000 CZK401.85700 BAM
10000 CZK803.71400 BAM