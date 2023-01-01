Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Australian dollars today

Convert BAM to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
852.16 aud

1.00000 BAM = 0.85216 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.540830.8066471.6697318.26041.370883.22251.3489
1 AUD0.64910.5235141.0836511.8510.88964954.01140.875436
1 GBP1.23971.9101712.0699622.63741.69938103.1711.67223
1 NZD0.59890.9228040.483101110.93620.82097249.8420.807856

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Australian Dollar
1 BAM0.85216 AUD
5 BAM4.26079 AUD
10 BAM8.52159 AUD
20 BAM17.04318 AUD
50 BAM42.60795 AUD
100 BAM85.21590 AUD
250 BAM213.03975 AUD
500 BAM426.07950 AUD
1000 BAM852.15900 AUD
2000 BAM1704.31800 AUD
5000 BAM4260.79500 AUD
10000 BAM8521.59000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AUD1.17349 BAM
5 AUD5.86745 BAM
10 AUD11.73490 BAM
20 AUD23.46980 BAM
50 AUD58.67450 BAM
100 AUD117.34900 BAM
250 AUD293.37250 BAM
500 AUD586.74500 BAM
1000 AUD1173.49000 BAM
2000 AUD2346.98000 BAM
5000 AUD5867.45000 BAM
10000 AUD11734.90000 BAM