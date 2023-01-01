Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to British pounds sterling today
Convert BAM to GBP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / British Pound Sterling
|1 BAM
|0.44608 GBP
|5 BAM
|2.23041 GBP
|10 BAM
|4.46081 GBP
|20 BAM
|8.92162 GBP
|50 BAM
|22.30405 GBP
|100 BAM
|44.60810 GBP
|250 BAM
|111.52025 GBP
|500 BAM
|223.04050 GBP
|1000 BAM
|446.08100 GBP
|2000 BAM
|892.16200 GBP
|5000 BAM
|2230.40500 GBP
|10000 BAM
|4460.81000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GBP
|2.24174 BAM
|5 GBP
|11.20870 BAM
|10 GBP
|22.41740 BAM
|20 GBP
|44.83480 BAM
|50 GBP
|112.08700 BAM
|100 GBP
|224.17400 BAM
|250 GBP
|560.43500 BAM
|500 GBP
|1120.87000 BAM
|1000 GBP
|2241.74000 BAM
|2000 GBP
|4483.48000 BAM
|5000 GBP
|11208.70000 BAM
|10000 GBP
|22417.40000 BAM